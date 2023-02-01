Hudson Valley Student Caught With Gun At New York State School
A Hudson Valley student was caught with a loaded weapon inside a local school.
School officials were told a Rockland County, New York student was found with a loaded gun inside a school.
Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School
Late Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School received a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun.
School officials quickly began an investigation with the Clarkstown Police Department (CPD) School Resource Officer (SRO).
The weapon was secured without incident. No injuries were reported.
Nanuet Student Brings Gun To High School
"Carrying a weapon onto school property is a violation of the law in New York State. The Nanuet School District has a zero-tolerance policy against unlawful behavior in our schools," Nanuet Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin R. McCahill stated. "I want to thank Clarkstown Police for its swift response to this serious incident. It is important for the community to know that this report was made by an individual who followed our Emergency Response protocols which encourages immediate reports of any potential threats to the safety of our members of our school community"
A police investigation is now underway.
"The police investigation prevents me from going into further detail at this time," McCahill added. "However, I can assure you that the student in question will not be present in school pending disciplinary action, which may include criminal charges."
CBS reports the unnamed student was arrested and is facing weapons charges.