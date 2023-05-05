Newly Renovated White Castle Reopens in Lower Hudson Valley

A White Castle restaurant that had been temporarily closed in the lower Hudson Valley has now reopened, and it looks it there have been some upgrades. When the question comes up concerning what fast food restaurant would residents like to see in the Mid-Hudson area, White Castle has been a popular answer.

Some may not know there are a few White Castles already in the Hudson Valley region, though you're going to have to drive a ways if you're in Dutchess, Orange, or Ulster.

White Castle Reopens in Rockland County

LoHud is reporting that the White Castle location in Nanuet on Route 59 has reopened with new renovations. According to White Castle's Vice President the now has a brand-new dining room and kitchen. Other new options include digital menu boards, for easier costumer access.

White Castle Locations in the Area

The Rockland location is not exactly new though. According to the establishment's Vice President, the Nanuet restaurant has been around for 38 years. According to the store locater, there is another White Castle on South Broadway in Yonkers, as well as numerous spots in the Bronx and New York City.

White Castle, known for its small square-shaped slider burgers that are priced under a dollar, was first founded in Wichita, Kansas in 1921. They have been recognized before as the world's first fast-food hamburger chain.

In 2014, Time named the White Castle slider "The Most Influential Burger of All Time".