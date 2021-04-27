A Lower Hudson Valley teen is dead after an alleged drunk driving crash. Her classmate is facing felony charges.

Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a report of a one-car accident. Responding patrol officers observed a vehicle flipped over on its side. The Jaguar had been occupied by five people, police say. The vehicle struck a utility pole, causing power disruption in the area.

Four of the occupants, with non-life-threatening injuries, were transported to both Nyack Hospital and Westchester Medical Center. All are younger than 18.

One female occupant was declared dead at the scene. A GoFundMe identified her as 16-year-old Jacqueline Zangrilli, a Suffern High School sophomore.

"Jacqueline was special in so many ways. She was an incredible daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend. Jacqueline was full of life. Anyone that met Jacqueline, loved her. She made others smile in an instant and was quick to bring on laughter in a room," the GoFundMe states.

As of this writing, in one day over $118,300 has been raised to help Zangrilli's family pay for her funeral.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 17-year-old male driver from Suffern was intoxicated at the time of the crash, police say.

The driver, whose identity is being withheld by police due to his juvenile status, was charged with vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter, vehicular assault, assault and DWI.

