Hudson Valley School Closes Due To COVID-19 Exposure

A COVID-19 exposure is forcing officials to close a Hudson Valley school.

George L. Cooke School on Richardson Avenue in Monticello is closed after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19. Several other staff members are in quarantine due to a potential exposure to the virus.

"George L. Cooke Elementary School will remain on remote instruction, only, for all of its students through Friday, October 9, as several staff members have been quarantined due to an exposure to a COVID-19 positive staff member," the Monticello Central School District writes on its website.

The Monticello Central School District has been phasing in hybrid learning since Sept. 14, according to the school district's website. Students are in class two days a week and learning from home three days a week.

The New York State COVID-19 Report Card states a teacher tested positive for COVID-19 around Sept. 29.

Students in Newburgh, Saugerties and Middletown are scheduled to return to classrooms on Monday, Oct. 5. All Arlington Central School District students were scheduled to return to the classroom on Monday, Oct. 5. However, officials from the Arlington Central School District announced on Thursday all students from grades 6 through 12 will continue to maintain their full remote schedule until at least November.