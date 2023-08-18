Hudson Valley ‘Santa’ With ‘Many Connections’ In New York Arrested

A well-known Hudson Valley activist who's been called "Santa" and beloved by many in the community is accused of domestic violence.

Police in Connecticut recently arrested 49-year-old Frank Flowers of Poughkeepsie, New York.

Dutchess County "Santa" Arrested In Connecticut

HASLOO HASLOO loading...

Flower is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend's home in Salisbury, Connecticut on New Year's Eve. An order of protection was issued for the Connecticut woman back on Oct. 19, 2022.

The woman told police Flowers was often called "Santa" because of the charity work he does in Dutchess County, helping gather and deliver toys to children, according to Republican American.

On Dec. 31, 2022, Flowers allegedly entered his ex's home through an unlocked bathroom window and placed a photo of Santa Claus on his ex-girlfriend's bed and a knife on the kitchen table.

med230010 Medioimages/Photodisc loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Accused Of Breaking Into Ex-Girlfriend's Home

The same woman told police Flowers entered her home again last month. She told police she woke up to Flowers in her bedroom and he demanded to know if she was seeing someone new.

Flowers is accused of grabbing her by the hair, throwing her to the ground and repeatedly slamming her head against the floor. He also allegedly held her down and prevented her from screaming.

Later, Flowers threw the woman's 3-year-old son to the ground, police say. He told the child, "Say, you're sorry for your mom causing this to happen."

"Many Connections" In New York

Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc loading...

Flowers operates the John Flowers charity, after his father, a beloved Dutchess County activist.

John Flowers was known in the City of Poughkeepsie for spearheading his family's charity foundation. John passed away in 2015.

The woman told police she's worried Frank will get away with his alleged crimes because Frank has "many connections" in New York, the Republican American reports.

Frank's sister is Poughkeepsie Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers.

City Of Poughkeepsie City Of Poughkeepsie loading...

Flowers Charges

Earlier this month police in Connecticut charged Flowers with burglary, two counts of unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a child, violation of a protective order, felonies, assault and strangulation, and misdemeanor.

Flowers was released after posting a $195,000 bond. He's due in court in Connecticut on Sept. 18.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.