Rob Reiner Murder Takes Dark Turn With Hudson Valley Connection

Rob Reiner Murder Takes Dark Turn With Hudson Valley Connection

Getty Images

The murder of Hollywood legend Rob Reiner is shocking the nation. His deep Hudson Valley roots add a chilling new layer to an already tragic case.

The murder of Rob Reiner and his wife continues to rock the nation.

Rob Reiner's Son Arrested

Getty Images
loading...

Nick Reiner, the son of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner, is being held on a $4 million bond in LA in connection with the murder of the New York-born actor/director and his 68-year-old wife Michelle.

They were found stabbed to death inside their home on Sunday.

Nick has been open in the past about his struggles with drug addiction and his tumultuous relationship with his father.

Rob Reiner Grew Up In The Lower Hudson Valley

Rob Reiner was 78. He was born in the Bronx but grew up in Westchester County.

He grew up in New Rochelle. Sources tell Hudson Valley Post that the address of his childhood home is 48 Bonnie Meadow Road.

Google
loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

More Ties To The Hudson Valley

Reiner's father is the late comedian, actor, and director Carl Reiner.

Getty Images
loading...

Carl was the creator of the Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s.

That show was set on Bonnie Meadow Road in New Rochelle.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Rob Reiner's death came just one day after Dick Van Dyke celebrated his 100th birthday.

Getty Images
loading...

Filmed Movie In Greenwood Lake, New York

In 2012, Reiner returned to the Hudson Valley. He directed "The Magic of Belle Isle" starring Morgan Freeman.

Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York
State

The "cinematic masterpiece" was filmed in Greenwood Lake. The Orange County community served as the primary shooting location for the film.

Keep Reading:

25 Films And TV Shows Filmed In The Hudson Valley Since 2020

25 Films And TV Shows Filmed In The Hudson Valley Since 2020

Here is a list that's been complied of the 25 films and tv shows that have been filmed in the Hudson Valley since 2020.

Gallery Credit: Kiera Flanagan

10 TV Shows & Films You Didn't Know Were Made in Newburgh, New York

10 TV Shows & Films You Didn't Know Were Made in Newburgh, New York

Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler

Celebrities Who Live in the Hudson Valley

Movies + TV Shows Filmed in the Hudson Valley

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post