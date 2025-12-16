Rob Reiner Murder Takes Dark Turn With Hudson Valley Connection
The murder of Hollywood legend Rob Reiner is shocking the nation. His deep Hudson Valley roots add a chilling new layer to an already tragic case.
The murder of Rob Reiner and his wife continues to rock the nation.
Rob Reiner's Son Arrested
Nick Reiner, the son of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner, is being held on a $4 million bond in LA in connection with the murder of the New York-born actor/director and his 68-year-old wife Michelle.
They were found stabbed to death inside their home on Sunday.
Nick has been open in the past about his struggles with drug addiction and his tumultuous relationship with his father.
Rob Reiner Grew Up In The Lower Hudson Valley
Rob Reiner was 78. He was born in the Bronx but grew up in Westchester County.
He grew up in New Rochelle. Sources tell Hudson Valley Post that the address of his childhood home is 48 Bonnie Meadow Road.
More Ties To The Hudson Valley
Reiner's father is the late comedian, actor, and director Carl Reiner.
Carl was the creator of the Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s.
That show was set on Bonnie Meadow Road in New Rochelle.
Rob Reiner's death came just one day after Dick Van Dyke celebrated his 100th birthday.
Filmed Movie In Greenwood Lake, New York
In 2012, Reiner returned to the Hudson Valley. He directed "The Magic of Belle Isle" starring Morgan Freeman.
The "cinematic masterpiece" was filmed in Greenwood Lake. The Orange County community served as the primary shooting location for the film.
