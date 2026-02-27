What Restaurants Are Participating Hudson Valley Restaurant Week
What Restaurants Are Participating Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

The very popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Week starts in a few days. We've got everything you need to know, and where to go to sample great foods for a great price.

The Spring 2026 Hudson Valley Restaurant Week starts on Monday.

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Kicks Off

It's scheduled to run from March 2 to Sunday, March 15. The biannual dining event features three-course, prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner at more than 100 restaurants across eight New York counties.

Prix-fixe lunches and dinners cost either $24.95, $29.95, $39.95, or $44.95. Each price is set by the participating restaurant.

Below are participating restaurants, according to Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

Dutchess County

Wappingers Falls
Lopburi Thai Restaurant

Wappingers Falls
Aroma Osteria

Verbank
Corrigan’s Iron Furnace

Fishkill
Danny’s Table

Fishkill
Feeling Kinda Kozy

Wappingers Falls
Heritage Food + Drink

Hopewell Junction
Restaurant Six at Curry Estate

Fishkill
Sotano Food and Wine

Rhinebeck
Tavern at Beekman Arms

Poughkeepsie
The Salt Line at Vassar

Millerton
Willa

Ulster County

Kingston
Edgewood Restaurant + Bar

Kerhonkson
Mill & Main Restaurant

Kingston
Restaurant Kinsley

Milton
Ship Lantern Inn

Saugerties
The Red Onion Restaurant & Bar

Highland
The Ridge by Mill House

Orange County

Washingtonville
1839 Restaurant & Bar

Montgomery
88 Charles Street Restaurant

Chester
Allan’s Falafel

Newburgh
Café Pitti

Montgomery
City Winery Hudson Valley

Newburgh
Desi Dhaba Indian Restaurant

Newburgh
Il Cenacolo

Newburgh
Lakeview House

Goshen
Limoncello at Orange Inn

Middletown
Oak & Reed

Monroe
Somni Tapas Restaurant & Bar

Newburgh
THE KITCHEN, an SC Spot

Putnam County

Mahopac
Char Steakhouse & Bar

Dutchess County

Cold Spring
Hudson House River Inn

Garrison
The Bird & Bottle Inn

Rockland County

Piermont
Freelance Cafe & Wine Bar

West Nyack
Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

Pearl River
Pizzetiéllo

Haverstraw
Union Restaurant & Bar Latino

Sullivan County

Narrowsburg
Blue Fox Motel

Monticello
Cellaio

Monticello
Lotus

Eldred
The Homestead Restaurant + Lounge

Westchester County

New Rochelle
179 BAR AND GRILL
Dubrovnik Restaurant
Kenny’s on the Water

Briarcliff Manor
512 Bistró Bar Restaurant
Terra Rustica Ristorante Italiano

Scarsdale
808 Bistro
Bistro de Ville
Chat American Grill
Eastchester Fish Gourmet
Il Sorrento Italian Restaurant
Moscato
Sapori of Scarsdale

Port Chester
Alba’s Restaurant
Sonora Restaurant

White Plains
Benjamin Steakhouse
Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant
Greca Estiatorio
Morton’s The Steakhouse
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
Red Horse by David Burke
Sam’s of Gedney Way
Sapori Italian Restaurant
Whisk Restaurant

Larchmont
Brasserie Le Steak
Chat 19
Lusardi’s Cucina Italiana

Mamaroneck
Enzo’s Restaurant
Frankie and Fanucci’s
Le Provençal Bistro

Armonk
Fortina – Armonk
Moderne Barn
Zero Otto Nove – Armonk

Rye Brook
Fortina – Rye Brook

Pleasantville
Freddy’s Restaurant

Tarrytown
Goosefeather at The Tarrytown House Estate
The Sailhouse

Dobbs Ferry
Half Moon
Mirabella Cocina Latina

Hastings-on-Hudson
Harvest-On-Hudson
Saint George Bistro

Yorktown Heights
Hudson Valley Steakhouse

Bedford
La Crémaillère Restaurant

Yonkers
La Lanterna
The Sea Fire Grill

Chappaqua
Le Jardin Du Roi

Irvington
Mima Vinoteca

Rye
Ora Steakhouse

Croton Falls
Primavera Restaurant & Bar

Elmsford
Rini’s Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bronxville
Rosie’s Bistro Italiano

Tuckahoe
Tuck’d Away Bar and Grill
Wicked Wolf North
Zero Otto Nove- Tuckahoe

Some places have opted to their menu for takeout. If so, there will be a “takeout” filter noted on their listing. No tickets or passes are required to participate. Diners are strongly encouraged to make reservations.

