What Restaurants Are Participating Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

The very popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Week starts in a few days. We've got everything you need to know, and where to go to sample great foods for a great price.

The Spring 2026 Hudson Valley Restaurant Week starts on Monday.

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Kicks Off

It's scheduled to run from March 2 to Sunday, March 15. The biannual dining event features three-course, prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner at more than 100 restaurants across eight New York counties.

Prix-fixe lunches and dinners cost either $24.95, $29.95, $39.95, or $44.95. Each price is set by the participating restaurant.

Below are participating restaurants, according to Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

Dutchess County

Wappingers Falls

Lopburi Thai Restaurant

Wappingers Falls

Aroma Osteria

Verbank

Corrigan’s Iron Furnace

Fishkill

Danny’s Table

Fishkill

Feeling Kinda Kozy

Wappingers Falls

Heritage Food + Drink

Hopewell Junction

Restaurant Six at Curry Estate

Fishkill

Sotano Food and Wine

Rhinebeck

Tavern at Beekman Arms

Poughkeepsie

The Salt Line at Vassar

Millerton

Willa

Ulster County

Kingston

Edgewood Restaurant + Bar

Kerhonkson

Mill & Main Restaurant

Kingston

Restaurant Kinsley

Milton

Ship Lantern Inn

Saugerties

The Red Onion Restaurant & Bar

Highland

The Ridge by Mill House

Orange County

Washingtonville

1839 Restaurant & Bar

Montgomery

88 Charles Street Restaurant

Chester

Allan’s Falafel

Newburgh

Café Pitti

Montgomery

City Winery Hudson Valley

Newburgh

Desi Dhaba Indian Restaurant

Newburgh

Il Cenacolo

Newburgh

Lakeview House

Goshen

Limoncello at Orange Inn

Middletown

Oak & Reed

Monroe

Somni Tapas Restaurant & Bar

Newburgh

THE KITCHEN, an SC Spot

Putnam County

Mahopac

Char Steakhouse & Bar

Dutchess County

Cold Spring

Hudson House River Inn

Garrison

The Bird & Bottle Inn

Rockland County

Piermont

Freelance Cafe & Wine Bar

West Nyack

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

Pearl River

Pizzetiéllo

Haverstraw

Union Restaurant & Bar Latino

Sullivan County

Narrowsburg

Blue Fox Motel

Monticello

Cellaio

Monticello

Lotus

Eldred

The Homestead Restaurant + Lounge

Westchester County

New Rochelle

179 BAR AND GRILL

Dubrovnik Restaurant

Kenny’s on the Water

Briarcliff Manor

512 Bistró Bar Restaurant

Terra Rustica Ristorante Italiano

Scarsdale

808 Bistro

Bistro de Ville

Chat American Grill

Eastchester Fish Gourmet

Il Sorrento Italian Restaurant

Moscato

Sapori of Scarsdale

Port Chester

Alba’s Restaurant

Sonora Restaurant

White Plains

Benjamin Steakhouse

Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant

Greca Estiatorio

Morton’s The Steakhouse

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro

Red Horse by David Burke

Sam’s of Gedney Way

Sapori Italian Restaurant

Whisk Restaurant

Larchmont

Brasserie Le Steak

Chat 19

Lusardi’s Cucina Italiana

Mamaroneck

Enzo’s Restaurant

Frankie and Fanucci’s

Le Provençal Bistro

Armonk

Fortina – Armonk

Moderne Barn

Zero Otto Nove – Armonk

Rye Brook

Fortina – Rye Brook

Pleasantville

Freddy’s Restaurant

Tarrytown

Goosefeather at The Tarrytown House Estate

The Sailhouse

Dobbs Ferry

Half Moon

Mirabella Cocina Latina

Hastings-on-Hudson

Harvest-On-Hudson

Saint George Bistro

Yorktown Heights

Hudson Valley Steakhouse

Bedford

La Crémaillère Restaurant

Yonkers

La Lanterna

The Sea Fire Grill

Chappaqua

Le Jardin Du Roi

Irvington

Mima Vinoteca

Rye

Ora Steakhouse

Croton Falls

Primavera Restaurant & Bar

Elmsford

Rini’s Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bronxville

Rosie’s Bistro Italiano

Tuckahoe

Tuck’d Away Bar and Grill

Wicked Wolf North

Zero Otto Nove- Tuckahoe

Some places have opted to their menu for takeout. If so, there will be a “takeout” filter noted on their listing. No tickets or passes are required to participate. Diners are strongly encouraged to make reservations.

