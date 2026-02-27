What Restaurants Are Participating Hudson Valley Restaurant Week
The very popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Week starts in a few days. We've got everything you need to know, and where to go to sample great foods for a great price.
The Spring 2026 Hudson Valley Restaurant Week starts on Monday.
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Kicks Off
It's scheduled to run from March 2 to Sunday, March 15. The biannual dining event features three-course, prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner at more than 100 restaurants across eight New York counties.
Prix-fixe lunches and dinners cost either $24.95, $29.95, $39.95, or $44.95. Each price is set by the participating restaurant.
Below are participating restaurants, according to Hudson Valley Restaurant Week
Dutchess County
Wappingers Falls
Lopburi Thai Restaurant
Wappingers Falls
Aroma Osteria
Verbank
Corrigan’s Iron Furnace
Fishkill
Danny’s Table
Fishkill
Feeling Kinda Kozy
Wappingers Falls
Heritage Food + Drink
Hopewell Junction
Restaurant Six at Curry Estate
Fishkill
Sotano Food and Wine
Rhinebeck
Tavern at Beekman Arms
Poughkeepsie
The Salt Line at Vassar
Millerton
Willa
Ulster County
Kingston
Edgewood Restaurant + Bar
Kerhonkson
Mill & Main Restaurant
Kingston
Restaurant Kinsley
Milton
Ship Lantern Inn
Saugerties
The Red Onion Restaurant & Bar
Highland
The Ridge by Mill House
Orange County
Washingtonville
1839 Restaurant & Bar
Montgomery
88 Charles Street Restaurant
Chester
Allan’s Falafel
Newburgh
Café Pitti
Montgomery
City Winery Hudson Valley
Newburgh
Desi Dhaba Indian Restaurant
Newburgh
Il Cenacolo
Newburgh
Lakeview House
Goshen
Limoncello at Orange Inn
Middletown
Oak & Reed
Monroe
Somni Tapas Restaurant & Bar
Newburgh
THE KITCHEN, an SC Spot
Putnam County
Mahopac
Char Steakhouse & Bar
Rockland County
Piermont
Freelance Cafe & Wine Bar
West Nyack
Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse
Pearl River
Pizzetiéllo
Haverstraw
Union Restaurant & Bar Latino
Sullivan County
Narrowsburg
Blue Fox Motel
Monticello
Cellaio
Monticello
Lotus
Eldred
The Homestead Restaurant + Lounge
Westchester County
New Rochelle
179 BAR AND GRILL
Dubrovnik Restaurant
Kenny’s on the Water
Briarcliff Manor
512 Bistró Bar Restaurant
Terra Rustica Ristorante Italiano
Scarsdale
808 Bistro
Bistro de Ville
Chat American Grill
Eastchester Fish Gourmet
Il Sorrento Italian Restaurant
Moscato
Sapori of Scarsdale
Port Chester
Alba’s Restaurant
Sonora Restaurant
White Plains
Benjamin Steakhouse
Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant
Greca Estiatorio
Morton’s The Steakhouse
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
Red Horse by David Burke
Sam’s of Gedney Way
Sapori Italian Restaurant
Whisk Restaurant
Larchmont
Brasserie Le Steak
Chat 19
Lusardi’s Cucina Italiana
Mamaroneck
Enzo’s Restaurant
Frankie and Fanucci’s
Le Provençal Bistro
Armonk
Fortina – Armonk
Moderne Barn
Zero Otto Nove – Armonk
Rye Brook
Fortina – Rye Brook
Pleasantville
Freddy’s Restaurant
Tarrytown
Goosefeather at The Tarrytown House Estate
The Sailhouse
Dobbs Ferry
Half Moon
Mirabella Cocina Latina
Hastings-on-Hudson
Harvest-On-Hudson
Saint George Bistro
Yorktown Heights
Hudson Valley Steakhouse
Bedford
La Crémaillère Restaurant
Yonkers
La Lanterna
The Sea Fire Grill
Chappaqua
Le Jardin Du Roi
Irvington
Mima Vinoteca
Rye
Ora Steakhouse
Croton Falls
Primavera Restaurant & Bar
Elmsford
Rini’s Restaurant & Wine Bar
Bronxville
Rosie’s Bistro Italiano
Tuckahoe
Tuck’d Away Bar and Grill
Wicked Wolf North
Zero Otto Nove- Tuckahoe
Some places have opted to their menu for takeout. If so, there will be a “takeout” filter noted on their listing. No tickets or passes are required to participate. Diners are strongly encouraged to make reservations.
