Hudson Valley Residents Could Be Paid to Sleep On the Job

Do you like napping? Ever wanted to take a nap and actually get paid to do so? It's pretty easy. You just close your eyes, put your head back, and watch the bucks flow. There's got to be a catch, right? Times are tough for many people out there, so if you have been looking for a job, or maybe some extra money on the side, then this may be your dream job (no pun intended).

A company called EachNight wants to pay a special group of "Nap Reviewers" $1,500 to simply take a nap everyday for 30 days. Their website posted for the job listing:

We know that in general different length naps have different benefits, but we are keen to put this to the test, and we need your help!

You'll have to have some decent writing skills, for the company wants their applicants to review their naps. The employers at EachNight said they want to test the effects of napping on memory, motivation and productivity. Basically, you take a nap and get to brag to everyone how refreshing it was. All you have to do is fill out this application.

If this sounds a bit familiar, then you might be thinking of another company that was looking for people to sleep on and write reviews on mattresses. A website named Sleepjunkie.com posted a job offer that would pay their choice sleeper $3000 to just to sit still and write reviews. They were looking for sleepers to simply spend two months lying on three of their mattress, and then write detailed reviews of the product.

Wow. We just may be living in a new golden age for lazy sacks of s*** everywhere.

