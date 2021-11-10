Hudson Valley Police Impound Over 50 New York Cars

"Operation Clean Plate" led to over 50 cars being taken off the road in the Hudson Valley.

Police in the Hudson Valley were quite busy taking 50 cars off the road in Yonkers and surrounding areas of Westchester County.

Monday night members of the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department conducted Operation Clean Plate, targeting improperly registered vehicles with expired, unlawful, or fake paper license plates throughout The City of Yonkers.

Over 50 vehicles were impounded and dozens of summonses were issued, police say.

"Your local police will continue targeted enforcement for the foreseeable future to abate these issues," Yonkers police stated.

Many of the impounded vehicles owe tens of thousands of dollars in parking and traffic camera fines, officials say.

The vehicles are also the source of quality-of-life complaints including aggressive driving, noise pollution, and parking violations, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

"Special thanks to the overwhelming majority of the public who take the time to do things the right way, wait on line at the DMV, fill out forms, pay registration fees and taxes, etc. and for supporting the Yonkers Police!," the Yonkers Police Department added on Facebook.

