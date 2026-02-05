New York Parents Warned After Tragic Death Hits Hudson Valley

Police from the Hudson Valley are making a desperate plea to parents across New York State.

The Ramapo Police Department is urging parents to talk to their children about online gaming.

Police Chief from Hudson Valley with an important message for Hudson Valley Parents

THP Creative THP Creative loading...

The Town of Ramapo Police Department Chief, Daniel Hyman, posted a video message on social media after hearing about a missing 17-year-old in Indiana who was found dead more than 200 miles away from her home.

Hailey Buzbee was reported missing on January 5, 2026. She reportedly left her home in the middle of the night to meet a man she had met through online gaming.

The remains of the 17-year-old were found after a nearly month-long investigation involving the FBI on Feb. 1 in a wooded area of the Wayne National Forest, bout 200 miles from her home.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Hyman is a veteran law enforcement officer who began his career in 1987 with the NYPD before joining the Ramapo Police Department in 1989. He was sworn in as chief in June 2024.

Missing Case From Indiana Hits Close To Home

ijoe84 ijoe84 loading...

Hyman says kids can now connect with anyone online, including predators. He says its very important to stay involved in children's online lives and know who they're communicating with.

Hyman says awareness matters, encouraging parents to talk to their children and ask questions, especially when it comes to online gaming platforms.

80 Children Went Missing In New York In 2025

80 Children Went Missing In New York In 2025 So Far

80 Children Went Missing In New York In 2025 (Part 2)