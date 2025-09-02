Parents In Hudson Valley Face Nightmare At Busy Train Station

A terrifying scene at a Hudson Valley train station left many panicked and shaken. Here’s what witnesses say happened.

Parents dealt with a nightmare situation at the Beacon Train Station after a child fell onto the train tracks.

Child Falls Onto Train Tracks At Beacon Train Station

According to Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue, a child fell onto the train tracks from the Beacon Train Station on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m.

"Beacon Train Station, Child fallen on tracks," Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook.

Child Brought Back To Platform, Parents Refused Medical Attention

As of this writing, information is very limited, but Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue reports that the child was quickly brought back up onto the platform with EMS on the scene. The child's parents refused medical attention.

"Child back on platform. EMS on scene, Child’s parents refused medical attention," the Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue added.

One witness says the child, a girl, seemed fine and wasn't crying.

"I was on the train and the car it happened. They got her out within a minute. Little girl was fine, wasn’t even crying," a witness commented on the Facebook post.

