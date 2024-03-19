Hudson Valley, NY Children ‘Traumatized’ After Vicious Student Attack

Students were left traumatized and are having trouble sleeping after a boy attacked his female classmate.

A Town of Newburgh student is recovering after an attack by another student.

Newburgh Student Attacked At Meadow Hill School

Police confirmed the report on Monday, March 19 but the event happened on Friday, March 15 around 2:20 p.m. Police were called to the school for a report of a student assault.

A 13-year-old girl was hit in the head by another student, a 13-year-old boy, police say.

The Town Of Newburgh Police Department didn't provide details about the assault, but NewsSource tells Hudson Valley Post the boy first punched the girl in the face until she was unconscious and then hit her in the head with a chair.

The unnamed girl was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and released. Her injuries weren't released.

Newburgh Students Left 'Traumatized' After Vicious Attack

Newburgh Superintendent of Schools Dr. J. Manning Campbell, in a letter to the community, confirmed reports of the attack may upset some while confirming a "Hold In Place" was issued "as a result of a student altercation."

A post on social media, obtained by Hudson Valley Post, calls the attack "traumatizing." One parent says her child, who witnessed the attack and is best friends with the victim, hasn't slept since the attack.

Newburgh Student Facing Felony Charge

The unnamed boy along with his parents were taken to the Town Of Newburgh Police Department where he was charged with assault in the second degree, a felony.

The teen was processed and turned over to his parents to appear in Juvenile Court at a later date.

