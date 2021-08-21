Hudson Valley Now in Hurricane Henri’s Path, Severe Weather Warnings Issued

Hudson Valley residents are told to prepare for tropical storm conditions and are told to use today to "protect life and property."

On Friday around 11 a.m., Hudson Valley Weather reported the track for Tropical Storm Henri, soon to be Hurricane Henri, "nudged west into the Hudson Valley."

At 2 p.m., Hudson Valley Weather said Henri's path continues to track west and issued a Preliminary Stormpact Map.

"Hurricane Henri is going to cause major problems for someone along the New England / Long Island coast," Hudson Valley Weather stated.

By Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center projected Henri will enter the Hudson Valley around 2 a.m. Monday but rain associated with Henri could reach our region Sunday afternoon and last until Tuesday.

About two to six inches of rain with higher amounts in some spots is now forecast by Hudson Valley Weather. Wind gusts could be 20 to 40 miles per hour for 48 hours.

The National Weather Service now says "Tropical storm conditions are possible" for all of the Hudson Valley.

"Today is the day to complete preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan," the National Weather Service tweeted. "Secure outdoor objects and make sure you are in a safe location before the onset of wind and rain!"

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Sullivan, Rockland, Westchester, Columbia and Greene counties.

The National Weather Service believes the region could see 2 to 6 inches of rain from Henri with localized higher amounts possible Saturday evening through Monday morning.

"Rainfall rates may exceed 1 to 2 inches per hour at times which may cause flooding in urbanized and low lying areas. In addition, heavy rain falling in a short period of time will likely lead to quick rises on area rivers and streams," the National Weather Service states.

The Flood Watch goes into effect tonight and runs through Monday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch for Westchester County.

