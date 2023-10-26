Hudson Valley, New York Woman Sandwich By 2 Tractor-Trailers on I-84

A Hudson Valley woman is fighting for her life following a horrific crash with two tractor-trailers. Any witnesses should come forward.

On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed an investigation into a gruesome accident involving two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle.

State Police are investigating a collision on Interstate 84 in the town of Montgomery

On Tuesday, around 6:20 p.m., troopers from the State Police barracks in Montgomery and Middletown responded to a collision involving two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle with entrapment on Interstate 84 eastbound in the town of Montgomery.

According to New York State Police, the troopers preliminary investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer operated by 30-year-old Brandon Collins from Texas struck the rear of a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 30-year-old Janet Colon from Monroe, New York.

Colon's Chevrolet Malibu was then pushed into the back of another tractor-trailer, operated by 55-year-old Dennis L. Edner from Owego, New York.

All vehicles were traveling east on I-84 at the time of the crash.

Monroe, Orange County New York Woman Seriously Injured

Colon was entrapped in her vehicle and was extracted by the town of Montgomery Fire/EMS/and Paramedics.

She was later flown to Westchester Medical Center.

Police say Colon is in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

