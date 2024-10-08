Hudson Valley, New York Weather Experts Issue Stern Warning About Hurricane

Hurricane Milton is expected to "change lives forever."

Hurricane Milton is forecast to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Hurricane Milton To Make Landfall In Florida, Tell Your Family Members To Evacuate

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Milton is not expected to have any major impacts on New York State. But with a large number of former Empire State residents now living in Florida, many New Yorkers, like myself, have loved ones living in Florida.

Your loved ones still have time to evacuate, but they should start the process of leaving ASAP.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

"Milton is forecast to remain a hurricane as it crosses the Florida Peninsula and life-threatening hurricane-force winds, especially in gusts, are expected to spread inland across a portion of the entire Florida Peninsula. Preparations to protect life and property in the warning areas should be complete by Tuesday night since tropical storm conditions are expected to begin within this area early Wednesday," the National Weather Service states in its most recent update on Hurricane Milton.

Hudson Valley Weather On Milton

Hudson Valley Weather is beloved by Hudson Valley residents for its accurate local forecasts. They also keep residents informed and major storms across the country.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"At 897MB’s, Sustained winds of 180MPH and Gusts to 225MPH, Milton is now the 5th deepest pressure hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin," HVW stated on Facebook. "Only Rita 2005, Labor Day 1935, Gilbert 1988 and Wilma 2005 have had a deeper pressure. It’s about as impressive of a satellite presentation a hurricane can have."

New York City Hit By Hurricane Irene Getty Images loading...

Hudson Valley residents are helping out hurricane victims. CLICK HERE to find out how you can help.

As Milton "Weakens" It Will Get More Dangerous

According to Hudson Valley Weather, as Milton “weakens” it will increase in size." This will increase its impact on storm surges and more.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

"This is a dangerous storm and it will likely as its predecessor, change lives forever," Hudson Valley Weather added.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

We looked up the most populated zip codes and cities across the state. If your hometown isn't listed, you can determine the first frost in your area by a nearby city.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

Keep Reading:

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history