Hudson Valley, New York Towns Among ‘Most Beautiful’ In America

Two hometowns in the Hudson Valley were just called two of the "most beautiful" in all of the United States.

Recently Architectural Digest named "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America."

"From coast to coast, AD (Architectural Digest) ranks the nation’s most visually stunning locales," Architectural Digest states.

While many outside of New York only think of New York City Architectural Digest understands other places in New York are quite stunning.

Dutchess County, Putnam County Home To "Beautiful" Towns

"All across (New York), locals and tourists alike are drawn to these charming enclaves where beauty takes shape in the form of lakes, mountains, historic main streets, forests, architectural splendor, and beaches, among other picturesque qualities," Architectural Digest adds.

The craft the list Architectural Digest looked into a number of factors, including:

Easy access to nature

Presence of historic or design districts,

Appealing landscape

Two places from the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that's called an "indie-shopping hotbed in New York"

Rhinebeck, New York

Rhinebeck, NY Rumored To Be Site Of Chelsea Clinton's Wedding Getty Images loading...

Architectural Digest ranked Rhinebeck in Dutchess County 14th out of 55. Below is what Architectural Digest had to see about Rhinebeck

This darling Dutchess County village along the Hudson River affords views of the Catskill Mountains, plus it has a vibrant indie-shopping scene in its downtown. An observation tower in the 200-acre Ferncliff Forest is a favorite hiking spot (with a view)

If you live in or near Rhinebeck, you know Rhinebeck has so much to offer. Below are 25 reasons why we think Rhinebeck made the list.

Note: The second Hudson Valley hometown that was named one of America's most beautiful towns is below our list about Rhinebeck.

Top 25 Places and Events That Make Rhinebeck, Rhinebeck

'Beautiful' Hudson Valley, New York 'Hotspot' Called 'New Hamptons'

Rhinebeck was recently called the "New Hamptons."

Rhinebeck was mentioned in an article by the New York Times titled "Is the Hudson Valley Turning Into the Hamptons?"

Rhinebeck, NY Rumored To Be Site Of Chelsea Clinton's Wedding Getty Images loading...

According to the New York Times, many New Yorkers are now choosing the Hudson Valley over the Hamptons to "escape the pace of city life" because of its "affordability."

Many New Yorkers are now choosing the Hudson Valley over the Hamptons because of its "affordability" to "escape the pace of city life."

The article doesn't go into too much detail about why Rhinebeck is turning into the Hamptons but mentions Rhinebeck, Kerhonkson, Hudson, Rondout Valley, High Falls, Stone Ridge and Accord in the article.

The article states some now call the Catskills "The Camptons" and Kerhonkson "Kerhampton."

More recently, the New York Times called Rhinebeck "A Historic Community With Cultural Amenities."

The New York Times states that Rhinebeck residents think Chelsea Clinton's 2010 Rhinebeck wedding at an estate once owned by John Jacob Astor IV, put Rhinebeck on the map.

Chelsea Clinton Marries Marc Mezvinsky In Rhinebeck, New York Getty Images loading...

The New York Times article spotlights a number of Rhinebeck hotspots including:

Cold Spring, New York Among Most Beautiful In New York

Cold Spring, NY nancykennedy loading...

Coming in towards the bottom of Architectural Digest's list is Cold Spring, New York. The Putnam County hometown was honored thanks to the Cold Spring Historic District, downtown area, vintage stores, local shops, restaurants, hiking like at Breakneck Ridge, and Magazzino Italian Art.

Earlier this year, Love Exploring, part of Microsoft News, named Cold Spring one of New York State's most beautiful small towns."

Microsoft calls Cold Spring "an oasis of calm." Rhinebeck did not make Microsoft's list, but the Hudson Valley dominated the list. 11 of the 30 are from the Hudson Valley.

In fact, two towns from the region are in the top 10 with one town placing second.

Below is this list:

27. New Paltz

26. Goshen

24. Pawling

21. Woodstock

20. Saugerties

19. Croton-on-Hudson

18. Sleepy Hollow

14. Tarrytown

11. Cold Spring

10. Kingston

2. Hudson

