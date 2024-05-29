Hudson Valley, New York Student Killed Moments After Graduating

A Hudson Valley student lost her life walking home after receiving her degree.

A Bard College graduate is being identified as the victim of a tragic accident in Red Hook.

Red Hook Car-Pedestrian Fatality Under Investigation

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded to the car-pedestrian crash on North Broadway (Route 9) near Cherry Street in the Village of Red Hook on Saturday around 10:20 p.m.

A 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Broadway when it left the roadway and struck a person walking on the sidewalk.

The person was later identified as 25-year-old Linh Hong Nguyen of Red Hook. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bard College Graduate Killed In Dutchess County

Nguyen received her master's degree from Bard College just before she was fatally hit by the car.

"As she was walking to her home in Red Hook, NY after receiving her Master of Music in Instrumental Studies, she was suddenly struck and killed by a vehicle which veered upon the sidewalk where she was walking," her piano teacher Terrence Wilson wrote on Facebook.

She performed her Degree Recital at Bard College on Wednesday. She grew up in Vietnam and came to the Hudson Valley for graduate school, according to a GoFundMe. CLICK HERE to donate.

"My pain and anguish over losing Linh to this horrific event is excruciating. I can only imagine what her family in Vietnam is going through," Wilson added. "You are a beautiful soul, which always manifested in your playing."

Speed A Factor, No Charges Filed

The driver remained on the scene and is working with police. Officers say the crash "appears" to have been caused by "unsafe speed."

The driver hasn't been charged, as of this writing, but police say their investigation is continuing.

The pedestrian, who has been identified as(age 25 of Red Hook), was and the vehicle operator was uninjured. The operator remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

