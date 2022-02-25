Hudson Valley, New York Man Fatally Hit Near Walmart, Applebee’s

Police are trying to figure out how a man was fatally hit by a Jeep while walking on a popular road Friday night.

Over the weekend, police in Orange County confirmed they were investigating a car vs pedestrian accident in the Town of Newburgh. The accident happened on Route 300 near Walmart and Applebee's.

On Thursday, police confirmed a Newburgh man was fatally hit by a Jeep.

Police tried to figure out how the person, who was badly injured, was hit by the car on a busy road Friday night.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. Near the Walmart and Applebee’s.

Responding officers were seen looking at a badly damaged small white Jeep.

Over the weekend there were unconfirmed reports the victim died.

On Thursday, police confirmed a man was killed.

Police say a 27-year-old woman from Campbell Hall was traveling southbound on Route 300 when she struck a 37-year-old man from Newburgh with her 2021 Jeep Renegade.

The man was crossing Route 300 near Walmart and Applebee's, police confirmed.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital.

His name was not released.

As of this writing, no charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing, police say.

Route 300 was closed to traffic until well past midnight.