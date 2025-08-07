New York Man Found Under Car—Hudson Valley Cops Uncover Dark Twist

A man who was found pinned under a car in the Hudson Valley died from his injuries, but now police say that’s not how it started.

Investigators say Hudson Valley man who was found pinned under a vehicle was assaulted before the vehicle ran him over.

Man Found Pinned Under Car In Spring Valley, Rockland County, New York

On Sunday around 1 a.m., the Ramapo Police Department responded to the scene where a 45-year-old man from Spring Valley was found underneath a 2014 red Toyota Prius, in the parking lot of 64 East Eckerson Road.

At the time, the man appeared to be seriously injured, but he was breathing, conscious and semi-responsive, police say. A carjack was used to lift the vehicle and remove the man.

The man was rushed to Montefiore Nyack Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Assaulted Before Hit By Car

The driver of the 2014 Toyota Prius, a 32-year-old female from Spring Valley remained on scene and is working with police. She was working as a taxi driver at the time. Police say she wasn't under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

However, she was arrested for allegedly operating with a suspended license.

Police believe the taxi was leaving the scene after dropping off a fare, when she struck the 45-year-old male who was laying in the parking lot.

Police believe the 45-year-old was assaulted by someone else before he was hit by the car.

"However, it does not appear the female taxicab operator was in any way involved in this possible assault," police wrote in a press release.

Sources tell us a 43-year-old man from Spring Valley has been charged with third-degree assault. Charges may be upgraded after an autopsy is conducted to determine the official cause of death.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Ramapo Police Department at (845) 357-2400.

