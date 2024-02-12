Hudson Valley, New York Man Convicted For 28th Time After Target Spree

For the 28th time, a Hudson Valley man has been convicted of a crime. This time he was arrested at Target in the region.

Over the weekend, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed a Newburgh man with many past convictions pleaded guilty to stealing from a nearby Target.

District Attorney Hoovler Announces Guilty Plea in Felony Retail Theft

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, Joshua Clayborne, 35, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the Fourth Degree in Orange County Court.

As part of his plea deal, he's expected to get 1.5 to 3 years in prison when sentenced in April.

The conviction is Clayborne’s 28 criminal convictions and his third felony conviction, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.

Newburgh, New York Man Admits To Stealing From Town Of Monroe Target

The plea comes after the District Attorney’s Office recently reiterated its commitment to fighting retail theft, officials say.

“It is only through proactive cooperation amongst law enforcement, retailers and the community that we can effectively tackle retail crime,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “Let the expected prison sentence in this case underscore the focus that my Office has on the spread of retail crime and the recidivists who drive it. I commend the work of the police and prosecutors in this case that ensured this defendant was held accountable for his actions.”

