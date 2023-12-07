Hudson Valley, New York Home Where America Was Formed For Sale
A Hudson Valley home where George Washington once hosted several important meetings is now for sale.
The home is located in Rockland County and is listed for about $1.9 million.
The Meeting House In Rockland County, New York For Sale
The home is located at 201 Route 9W in Palisades, New York. It's currently for sale by Sotheby's International Realty for $1,895,000.
The single-family home was built in 1738. It features four bedrooms and four bathrooms with over 5,509 square feet. It's situated on 1.73 acres. An adjoining 2.7-acre lot can be purchased separately for $995,000.
The home is in the South Orangetown Central School District.
What makes this home even more interesting is its ties to George Washington, Martha Washington, a US traitor, and much more.
Hudson Valley Home That George Washington Hosted Important Events For Sale
Learn more about this historic home below and get a sneak peek of the inside!