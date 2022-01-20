Hudson Valley, New York BBQ Wins National Championship in Florida
A Hudson Valley restaurant defeated a "Masterchef" champion to bring a championship "belt back to the Big Apple." The popular eatery won a food competition in the state of Florida.
"Thankfully we have double doors at the restaurant so my head can fit thru. Thank you @gflfoodwine for your hospitality it has been surreal but it’s time to take our belt back to the big apple. Cheers y’all. Live. Love. Eat bbq," Handsome Devil wrote on Facebook.
Ed Randolph of Handsome Devil in Newburgh and some of his team headed down to the Sunshine State last week to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival.
Randolph, a Food Network "Chopped" champion, competed against "Masterchef" season 7 Winner Shaun O’Neale, Florida chefs and other BBQ joints to compete for the title of "Best BBQ."
Despite some big-time competition, including that a Masterchef champion, Newburgh's Handsome Devil was voted to have the best bbq.
"It takes a team. And when that team shares a goal we all win. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all those who supported, helped and voted," Randolph wrote on Facebook after winning.
Randolph won with Handsome Devil's Texas hot link sausage made with brisket.
Handsome Devil's banana pudding also helped the Newburgh BBQ joint take home the title of "Best BBQ."
Handsome Devil opened its restaurant at 3 Corwin Court in Newburgh in late 2020.
For over four years, Handsome Devil was located at 21 Lakeside Road in Newburgh, which is also the Ice Time skating rink. In January 2018, the eatery left that location.
After what was described as an exhausting two-year search where seven locations fell through, Randolph finally had success with an eight location. Handsome Devil transformed a 5,400 square foot building on Corwin Court, which was once was home to Advanced Medical Imaging PC, into a barbeque restaurant.
“There is a Central Texas barbecue joint now in the Hudson Valley of New York,” Randolph told NYCBBQ.com “It’s all wood all the time. A lot of people here are used to your usual Jim Beams and Jack Daniels, but I want to offer them a Michters or a Basil Hayden's. It’s in the same price range but maybe something they haven’t had before."
Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy
1st Major Storm: How Much Snow Fell in Hudson Valley, New York?
Winter Travel Tips in New York
Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York
Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID
These Omicron COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York
Everything You Need To Know About New York's New Mask Rule
Where In The Hudson Valley To Find A COVID Test
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana
Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana
Snowfall Totals For Friday's Storm Across New York
Winter Travel Tips in New York
Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York
Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York
Food the Year You Were Born
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs
New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness
How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?
20 Richest New York Zipcodes
Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America
17 New Laws in New York You Should Know
Richest Towns in Each State
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley
Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]