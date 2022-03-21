Hudson Valley Mother Killed in Accident in New York

Authorities are trying to figure out what happened in the moments before a mother from the Hudson Valley died in a car accident.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a fatal accident that took the life of a 39-year-old Hudson Valley woman. She leaves behind an 8-year-old, according to her family.

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at approximately 5:30 PM, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Patrol answered a 911 call of a one-car motor vehicle accident on Forestburgh Road in the Town of Lumberland.

The investigation at the scene revealed that 39-year-old Jacqueline Parrish of Monticello was operating a 1996 Mercury Villager minivan in a southerly direction when her vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane and ran off the northbound shoulder, striking a guide rail, according to the Sullivan County Sherriff's Office.

Parrish was the only occupant of the vehicle, officials say.

Motorists who were behind the minivan and witnessed the accident stopped to help and called 911, police say.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Lumberland Fire Department responded, provided medical attention and extricated the victim from her vehicle. Parrish was transported to Garnet Catskill by Mobile Medic EMS and was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital, the Sullivan County Sherriff's Office reports.

Parrish leaves behind her 8-year-old son, according to Parrish's mother, Lucille Dumas.

"MY baby passed away tonight I love you Jackie missing you," Dumas wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the accident can contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

