Hudson Valley Mom Killed Trying To Save Dog in New York

A Hudson Valley mother was killed trying to rescue her dog.

On Sunday just before 5 p.m., New York State Police and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian and an Amtrak train crash just north of the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., troopers and Dutchess County Deputies responded to Slate Dock Road for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

Kingston Mother Fatally Hit By Train Near Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

The investigation determined that 36-year-old Carrie A. Gemmell of Kingston, New York was attempting to collect her dog near or on the train tracks as an Amtrak passenger train was southbound at the location.

Gemmell and the dog were both fatally struck by the train and pronounced at the scene, according to New York State Police in Rhinebeck.

Gemmell Worked For Westchester Medical Center, From Stone Ridge, New York and Lived in Marbletown

Gemmell was a mother who worked at Westchester Medical Center, according to social media. She studied at Ulster County Community College and Ulster Boces. She was from Stone Ridge, New York, and lived in Marbletown.

"You will always be in my heart and soul and Maya too. I just wish like so many others you could have stayed a bit longer I don’t know why things happen, but memories will keep you here. I missed you already this morning wondering where you were. My heart is broken for all of you and I’m so sorry," MaryAnne Gates wrote on Facebook. "We will all rally around Shaun and Payton."

Officials didn't provide details but confirmed a family member of Gemmel was at the scene and witnessed the horrific crash.

"The Mobile Crisis team also responded and rendered aid to the impacted family," New York State Police wrote in a press release. "The Dutchess County Emergency Response Team responded and assisted on scene. This investigation remains ongoing."

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro released the following statement early Monday morning following the fatal train collision.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy, and extend our thoughts and prayers to this entire family. We keep their family and friends close in our hearts. We thank the fast response by the New York State Police and our local first responders, whose dedication to their duty knows no limits in their efforts to keep Dutchess County residents safe. At the request of the New York State Police, last evening I deployed the County's Mobile Crisis Team, which remains in place to assist, as well as light tower assets from the County's Department of Emergency Response to assist the State police in their investigation."

Columbia County Man Fatally Hit By Train While Fishing

Last June, an upper Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by a train while fishing in the region.

Accounts at the scene indicate that 51-year-old Bernard Barrett of Hudson was fishing off of the trestle and tried to run across the tracks when he heard the train whistle, police say. However, he tripped while running across the train tracks and was hit by a northbound train.

92-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Train in Dutchess County

In June 2019, a 92-year-old man was fatally hit by a southbound train not far from where Gemmell was fatally hit.

On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, the New York State Police investigated a fatal train and pedestrian collision on the Amtrak line between the Rhinecliff and Staatsburg stations.

The investigation revealed that 92-year-old An V. Tran of Poughkeepsie was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak train while walking on the tracks at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Train Fatalities in the Hudson Valley, NY

Twenty people have been fatally hit by trains in the Hudson Valley since 2017, WRRV reports. Two were killed in 2021. 29 were fatally hit by trains in New York State last year.

Nationwide, there were 77 railroad-related fatalities in the United States in 2021, which marks a five-year high, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation

