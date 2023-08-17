Hudson Valley Man With Ties To Abducted Upstate New York Child Arrested Again

A Hudson Valley man is accused of an Upstate New York burglary.

New York State Police from the Capital Region announced the arrest of an Ulster County man.

State Police arrest Saugerties man following Westerlo Burglary investigation

Following a long investigation, New York State Police from Latham arrested 40-year-old Matthew S. Doyle of Saugerties, New York, on a warrant for burglary in the third degree.

On November 13, 2022, at about 9:56 a.m. Troopers responded to a property on County Route 405 in Westerlo, New York, for the report of damage to the property.

Police allege Doyle forcibly entered the unoccupied property, caused damage, and took items. Police didn't disclose the items.

He was identified with the assistance of the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center and the Saugerties Police Department.

Doyle was transported to SP Latham for processing from the Ulster County Correctional Facility, where he was being held on an unrelated matter.

He was arraigned at the Westerlo Town Court and then returned to the Ulster County Correctional Facility.

Two Saugerties, New York Men Accused Of Several Ulster County, New York Burglaries

On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Doyle and 33-year-old, Kirk D. Shultis Jr., of Saugerties were both charged with burglary in the second degree, a felony.

The Saugerties Police Department responded to a burglary complaint located at a private residence on Market Street Extension in the Town of Saugerties.

At that time, the owner of the house reported to police, that someone had broken into their residence and stolen personal belongings including, jewelry, paintings, copper pipes and $75,000 in cash, police say.

Both men are accused of committing several burglaries throughout the Town of Saugerties.

Missing New York Child Found Hidden in Hudson Valley

Shultis made news earlier this year after his daughter was found under stairs in a secret room in the Hudson Valley.

In 2019, 4-year-old Paislee Shultis was reported missing from Cayuga Heights, Tompkins County, New York

Paislee's biological parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr. were arrested. Neither had custody of their child. Her grandfather was also arrested. More on that story is below

