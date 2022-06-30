Hudson Valley Man With Almost 50 Arrests Nearly Kills In New York

A Hudson Valley man with an extensive rap sheet is accused of slashing a local man and leaving him to die on the sidewalk.

On Tuesday around 8:01 a.m., the Middletown Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a person lying on the ground bleeding.

Orange County, New York Man Found on Courtland Street With 'Life-threatening Injuries'

Police rushed to the scene outside of 6 Courtland Street in Middletown and found a 31-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from what's described as "life-threatening injuries." The 31-year-old man was slashed with a sharp instrument in the chest, back and arm, police say.

Middletown Police Officers performed life-saving medical interventions to control the bleeding and assisted EMS staff from Mobile Life Support Services in transporting the person to Garnet Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill via ambulance. The victim underwent surgery at the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police Believe Slashing Happened on Linden Avenue in Middletown, New York

Police believe the victim and attacker knew each other. The two were involved in a physical dispute that turned violent when the alleged suspect slashed the victim in a basement apartment on Linden Avenue.

The slashing victim fled the basement but collapsed on the sidewalk near the entrance to the municipal parking lot on Courtland Street. Nearby Middletown residents noticed the man and quickly called 911.

While investigating the incident, a woman who lives on Beacon Street told police she noticed someone running through her backyard.

Middletown, New York Suspect Has Been Arrested 47 Times Since 2006

Officers responded to that area and with the help of a police K9, found the alleged suspect in the backyard of a home on Linden Avenue. 33-year-old Richard E. Fajardo of Middletown, who know goes by "Amaya" was arrested at the scene.

"Amaya has an extensive history with the City of Middletown Police Department, having been arrested 47 times since 2006," the City of Middletown Police Department stated in a press release.

He was charged with assault in the first degree, a class B felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony.

