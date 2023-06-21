SO: Hudson Valley Man Took Nearly Quarter-Million Dollars From Job

Police allege a Hudson Valley man stole a large amount of money from his boss during a one-year period.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office alleged a Dutchess County man stole from his boss.

Dutchess County, New York Man Arrested In Putnam County, New York

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reported the arrest of 46-year-old Walter Alex Munoz for grand larceny in the second degree, computer tampering in the first degree and falsifying business records in the first degree, all felonies.

Munoz was arrested following a long investigation into a long-term financial crime, police say.

He's accused of stealing nearly $200,000 over a one-year period from his boss.

Beacon Man Accused For Stealing $189,000 From Philipstown Job

Police interviewed the owner of a business in Philipstown, who told officers he noticed "transaction anomalies" in his business account which showed a large number of purchase orders were being diverted as refunds to multiple unknown credit card accounts. Police didn't release the name of the business.

"A thorough review of the business accounting software and information derived from subpoenas for the defendant's bank account allowed Investigators to gather enough evidence for an arrest," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office stated.

Munoz was arranged in Philipstown Town Court where he was told to surrender his passport. He was released with an appearance ticket.

