Hudson Valley Man Stole From Little League While President

A Hudson Valley man was arrested and admitted to stealing from a local Little League while he served as the Little League's president.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the New Windsor Police Department arrested 48-year-old William M. Hinspeter of New Windsor for allegedly stealing from the New Windsor Little League organization after a four-month-long investigation by New Windsor Police Department detectives.

Hinspeter was arraigned on a criminal charge of petit larceny in New Windsor Justice Court, the New Windsor Police Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Hinspeter, who formerly served the New Windsor Little League organization as its President, made a series of unauthorized debit card cash withdrawals for his own personal use between the dates of October 1, 2018, and August 31, 2020, according to the New Windsor Police Department.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in the presence of his attorney and he was sentenced to a conditional discharge, according to the New Windsor Police Department.

Additionally, Hinspeter has paid $6,500 in restitution back to the New Windsor Little League organization, the New Windsor Police Department said in a press release on Thursday.

