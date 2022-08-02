Hudson Valley Man Sexually Abused Many New York Kids Many Times

A Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing many young girls on multiple occasions pleaded guilty.

On Monday, 27-year-old Benjamin Santiago of Saugerties, New York pleaded guilty to predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II felony.

Saugerties, New York Man Pleads Guilty To Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child

BrianAJackson BrianAJackson loading...

The guilty plea comes after an investigation conducted by the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center. Officials determined Santiago sexually abused multiple children under the age of 13 on many occasions.

“This is a great example of collaboration of County and local agencies to provide services to our citizens. The Saugerties Police Department immediately recognized this case as one that should be referred to the FCAC,” Senior Investigator and FCAC Director Jimmy McKoy stated. “The FCAC has specialized trained officers and CPS workers to investigate crimes against children. By working with Saugerties Police and the District Attorney’s Computer Crimes analyst, investigators were able to secure vital evidence and admissions that would have been irretrievable. This collaboration provided a quick resolution in criminal court and identified multiple young children who were provided essential medical and therapeutic services at the FCAC.”

Ulster County Man Sexually Abused Multiple Children On Several Occasions

Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center loading...

On January 26, 2022, the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center began investigating reports of multiple girls, under the age of 13, who were sexually abused in the Town of Saugerties, New York.

Based on the investigation, it was alleged that Santiago sexually abused multiple children under the age of 13 years old on multiple occasions. Santiago also photographed the sexual abuse, officials say.

101804162 Francesco Salvaggio/ThinkStock loading...

“This conviction is the result of a coordinated response by a dedicated team of investigators, prosecutors and service providers at the FCAC who work tirelessly to bring justice and accountability to those that commit the heinous crimes against the most vulnerable members of our community,” Ulster County Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Culmone-Mills said.

Santiago is scheduled to be sentenced in Ulster County Court on November 3.

