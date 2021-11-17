Hudson Valley Man Kills U.S. Marine Veteran Father in New York
A Hudson Valley man confessed to setting his marine father's home on fire after killing his dad.
On Tuesday, Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy announced Louis Weber IV, of Philipstown was sentenced for killing his father, Louis Weber III.
In August, Weber IV pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and arson.
On Nov. 4, 2019, members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s office were dispatched via Putnam 911 to 11 Second Street in Philipstown, for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a home that was fully engulfed in flames.
Officers attempted to get inside the home but were unable to due to the significant fire and smoke.
After putting out the fire, they discovered the body of Weber III. Although it appeared that he had died in the fire, an additional investigation determined that Weber III had sustained blunt force injuries and died prior to the fire.
The fire was intentionally set by Weber IV who poured an accelerant on the victim's body, officials later learned.
Weber IV admitted to going to his father’s house in the middle of the night and killing him in his sleep because he believed his father was keeping the money he received as child support for himself instead of spending it on his son.
Weber III was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, according to his obituary. He was a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial prior to his retirement.
Weber IV, now 21, was sentenced to an aggregate sentence of 20 years in state prison with 5 years post-release supervision.
Weber was sentenced after the court heard heartfelt statements from the victim’s daughter and two of his brothers, who described what the loss of the victim meant to them.
