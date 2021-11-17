Hudson Valley Man Kills U.S. Marine Veteran Father in New York

A Hudson Valley man confessed to setting his marine father's home on fire after killing his dad.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy announced Louis Weber IV, of Philipstown was sentenced for killing his father, Louis Weber III.

In August, Weber IV pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and arson.

PCDA

On Nov. 4, 2019, members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s office were dispatched via Putnam 911 to 11 Second Street in Philipstown, for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a home that was fully engulfed in flames.

Officers attempted to get inside the home but were unable to due to the significant fire and smoke.

sbayram

After putting out the fire, they discovered the body of Weber III.

After putting out the fire, they discovered the body of Weber III. Although it appeared that he had died in the fire, an additional investigation determined that Weber III had sustained blunt force injuries and died prior to the fire.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

An additional investigation determined Weber III had sustained blunt force injuries and died prior to the fire.

The fire was intentionally set by Weber IV who poured an accelerant on the victim's body, officials later learned.

Weber IV admitted to going to his father’s house in the middle of the night and killing him in his sleep because he believed his father was keeping the money he received as child support for himself instead of spending it on his son.

PCDA

Weber IV admitted to going to his father’s house in the middle of the night and killing him in his sleep

Weber III was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, according to his obituary. He was a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial prior to his retirement.

Weber III was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps

Weber IV, now 21, was sentenced to an aggregate sentence of 20 years in state prison with 5 years post-release supervision.

Weber was sentenced after the court heard heartfelt statements from the victim’s daughter and two of his brothers, who described what the loss of the victim meant to them.

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York