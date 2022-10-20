Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business

A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business.

On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.

Westchester County Son of Murder Victim and Co-Conspirator Convicted of Murder-for-Hire Committed at the Bronx, New York McDonald's Drive-Thru

ABC 7 New York/Youtube ABC 7 New York/Youtube loading...

Anthony Zottola, 44, is from Larchmont, Westchester County, New York. Sylvester is Anthony's father. Sylvester was murdered as he waited to pick up a cup of coffee at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx.

Officials say that Sylvester controlled a residential real estate portfolio consisting of multi-family rental properties valued at tens of millions of dollars at the time of his death.

Larchmont, New York Man Plotted to Kill His Father and Brother to Take Over Family’s Multi-Million Dollar Real Estate Empire

Anthony Zottola and Ross, 36, of the Bronx, New York face mandatory life terms when sentenced.

"For sentencing his father to a violent death, Anthony Zottola and his co-defendant will spend the rest of their lives in prison where they belong," Peace said. "I thank our prosecutors, the FBI Special Agents and NYPD detectives for their tremendous investigative work solving this cold-blooded crime and bringing the defendants to justice.”

