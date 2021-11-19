Hudson Valley Man Jailed For Abusing Popular New York Reporter
The ex-husband of a popular Hudson Valley news reporter was sentenced.
Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler Sean Doyle, 38, of Cornwall was sentenced by Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown to up to 10 years in prison in connection with crimes related to domestic violence.
On May 10, 2021, Doyle pleaded guilty to the crimes of coercion, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Doyle was arrested in March 2019, after his wife, News 12 reporter Blaise Gomez, called police stating Doyle assaulted her and placed his hands around her neck in their Cornwall home.
“This defendant’s actions victimized not only his past domestic partners, but children as well,” Hoovler said. “The community will be safer while he is in state prison. Although we normally do not identify victims by name in our statements to the press, Gomez believes that it is important for those who are subjected to domestic abuse to know about the help that is available for them. I hope Ms. Gomez’ actions in bravely coming forward, in this case, inspire others who are similarly being victimized to do the same."
According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, the charge of coercion was in connection with Doyle threatening and physically restraining his wife to prevent her from leaving the premises. The three counts of endangering the welfare of a child were in connection with Doyle’s conduct toward three separate children.
On November 16, 2021, Doyle pleaded guilty to an additional charge of forgery for submitting a forged letter to Judge Brown in an attempt to have his case adjourned. The forged letter, which looked like it had been signed by a doctor, stated that Doyle was suffering from COVID-19 and could not come to court.
In reality, Doyle had gone to an amusement park in Florida on the date that he was to have appeared in court and used the forged letter in an attempt to have the judge excuse his absence, officials say.
Among the victims, or representatives of victims, who spoke at the sentencing was
Gomez spoke at the sentencing and said Doyle was a danger to re-offend and engaged in a pattern of blaming his victims.
Judge Brown told Doyle “the excuses stop today” adding the defendant constituted a “clear and present danger,” but then noted that although the Doyle would continue to be a “clear” danger, he would no longer be a “present danger,” since he would be in state prison.