PD: Hudson Valley Man Caught Trespassing, Stealing From New York School

Police rushed to a Hudson Valley school following reports of a break-in. Soon a local man was found inside the school and arrested.

On Friday around 6:30 a.m., officers from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department were sent to Holy Trinity School on Main Street in Poughkeepsie for a report of a possible burglary in progress.

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Accused Of Breaking Into Dutchess County School

Google Google loading...

A school employee arrived at the school and noticed an open window as well as a box on the ground below the open window.

That employee told police that no one should be in the building that early because the unnamed employee is always the first to arrive for the day at the school.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Soon, 31-year-old Dallas M. Colmenero of Poughkeepsie was found and arrested.

Dutchess County Man Accused Of Stealing From School

Google Google loading...

Arriving officers allegedly found Colmenero on the west side of the building walking away from the school.

He was detained by officers and found to be in possession of school property. Police didn't report what the Poughkeepsie, New York man allegedly stole from the school.

"(A) further investigation determined the male was inside the school and exited with the school's property," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

Charges For Poughkeepsie, New York Man

Google Google loading...

Colmenero was charged with burglary in the third degree, a class D felony.

He was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and released under the supervision of the Dutchess County Probation Department.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing