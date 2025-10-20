FBI, Police Investigating Terrifying Upstate New York Threat
A Hudson Valley man is facing serious charges after investigators say he made a chilling threat, and the FBI got involved fast.
A Dutchess County man is in some serious legal trouble after being accused of threatening a member of Congress
New York State Police: Dutchess County Man Wanted To Kill Lawmaker
The New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Poughkeepsie, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force, announced the arrest of 34-year-old Cristopher Moynihan of Clinton, New York, for making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
On Saturday, the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force told New York State Police that Moynihan allegedly wanted to kill a lawmaker.
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York
State
There's no word yet on the name of the person that Moynihan allegedly mentioned.
Arrested In Dutchess County, New York, After a Thorough Investigation
According to New York State Police, Moynihan was arrested after what's described as a "thorough investigation."
He was arraigned before the Town of Clinton Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, a $30,000 bond, or an $80,000 partially secured bond.
Keep Reading: