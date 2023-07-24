Hudson Valley Hometown Named ‘Best’ Place In New York State

USA Today named a place in the Hudson Valley as the best place to live in all of New York State. Is it your hometown? Are you close?

The best place to live in New York State is up for debate. Many media outlets named a different place.

Croton-on-Hudson Named Best Place To Live In New York State

USA Today teamed up with 24/7 Wall Street to name the "Best cities to live in every state across the US."

They considered all boroughs, census-designated places, cities, towns and villages with at least 8,000 residents.

13 New York Hometowns Among 'Best Places To Live In America'

New York State just dominated the list of the best places to live in all of the United States.

11 Places from New York Make List

#46. Ardsley, New York: Westchester County

#45. East Williston, New York: Long Island, Nassau County

#39. Plainview, New York, Long Island, Nassau County

#35. Williamsville, New York: Suburb of Buffalo

#32. Hartsdale, New York: Westchester County

#28. Lake Success, New York: Long Island, Nassau County

#13. Kensington, New York: Brooklyn

#11. Syosset, New York: Long Island, Nassau County

#10. Herricks, New York: Long Island, Nassau County

#7. Great Neck Plaza, New York Long Island, Nassau County

Best Places To Live In New York Is Found On Long Island

#5. Great Neck Gardens, New York: Long Island, Nassau County

4 New York State Hometowns Among Best Place To Live In Northeast

Albany, Saratoga Springs, Ithaca and Buffalo were named among the 25 Best Places To Live In The Northeast

Hudson Valley, New York Towns Among 'Most Beautiful' In America

Recently Architectural Digest named Rhinebeck and Cold Spring among "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America."

In 2022, Love Exploring, part of Microsoft News, named Cold Spring one of New York State's most beautiful small towns."

Microsoft calls Cold Spring "an oasis of calm." Rhinebeck did not make Microsoft's list, but the Hudson Valley dominated the list. 11 of the 30 are from the Hudson Valley.

In fact, two towns from the region are in the top 10 with one town placing second.

Below is this list:

27. New Paltz

26. Goshen

24. Pawling

21. Woodstock

20. Saugerties

19. Croton-on-Hudson

18. Sleepy Hollow

14. Tarrytown

11. Cold Spring

10. Kingston

2. Hudson

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

