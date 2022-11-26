Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.

Piggy Bank Bazaar, Wappingers Falls

For the early birds, both literally because this is a morning event and figuratively because you can cross off some people on your gift list. The New Hackensack Reformed Church at 1580 Rt. 376 in Wappingers Falls will be holding a Piggy Bank Bazaar on Saturday 12/3 from 9am-12pm. This event is geared towards kids, with no gift over $3 in price, so let the little ones do some holiday shopping, and get their gifts wrapped for free, too. More details here.

Santa Helicopter Landing, Monroe

The 5th Annual Santa Helicopter Landing will be happening in Monroe on 12/3, with both the big guy and Mrs. Claus arriving by helicopter at the front gates of Museum Village (1010 Rt. 17M in Monroe) and then enjoying a horse-drawn carriage ride to 236 High Street. Visitors can then spend some time with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and enjoy performances from local musicians. The event runs 9:30am until 3pm, they'll be accepting Toys for Tots donations, and you can find out additional information here.

Town of Poughkeepsie Holiday Celebration/Holiday Caravan, Poughkeepsie

Festivities kick off in Poughkeepsie at 11am on 12/3 along Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie where you can shop vendors, enjoy live music, visit with Santa, even participate in an eggnog crawl! At 5pm the Holiday Caravan will begin it's journey from Burnett Blvd to the Poughkeepsie Galleria, with a display that will feature lights, music, and widely decorated vehicles to enjoy. For more details and to see the caravan route, click here

Santa's Arrival at Lights For A Cause, Fishkill

One of the brightest homes in the Hudson Valley is preparing for Santa's arrival on 12/3 between 6 and 8:30pm. The Fortis Family invites visitors to their Fishkill home each year for Lights For A Cause to benefit the Brielle Grace Breast Cancer Foundation , and this year they are encouraging you to plan your visit on December 3rd to see Santa! Photo opportunities, candy canes, and of course their beautiful light display at 47 Fairfax Rd in Fishkill.

Whether you try to work your schedule to stop at all four events, or just make it to one, December 3rd is going to be a busy, holiday-filled day in the Hudson Valley!

