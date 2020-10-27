Hudson Valley Girl in Horrific Head-On Bus Crash Heads Home

The six-year-old girl who was involved in the horrific head-on bus crash was released from the hospital.

Last week, a Washingtonville School District school bus was involved in an accident on Route 207 in the Town of New Windsor. New Windsor police responded and determined a commercial tree service truck that was heading west on Route 207 crossed over the double yellow line and struck the bus that was driving East on Route 207.

The bus was transporting eight students traveling to Little Britain Elementary School in New Windsor, according to the Washingtonville School District.

Three people, the truck driver, bus driver and a student, who was sitting behind the bus driver, were extricated from the bus and brought to a hospital.

The student, a 6-year-old girl from the Washingtonville School District, has a deep laceration to the leg and 2 broken bones, police said.

The New Windsor Emergency Medical Services later helped the girl get home from the hospital.

"We were honored to escort one of the patients from the tragic bus accident back home. Shea spent over an hour inside the bus helping to treat and free her. We are so proud to have such an amazing police fire and EMS system in New Windsor," New Windsor Emergency Medical Services wrote on Facebook.

The bus driver was identified as 74-year-old Andy Sanchez. The accident left Sanchez in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He was later put in a medically induced coma, intubated and had to be medically immobilized from the neck down. A GoFundMe was started to help pay for his medical costs.