This article has been updated after police released more information.

A Wednesday morning school bus accident in the Hudson Valley has reportedly left four in critical condition and at least a dozen injured.

At 11 a.m. police confirmed three people were hospitalized with injuries that require immediate medical attention.

Seven children on the bus, who walked off the bus, were brought to the hospital to be seen by medical professionals, police say.

Around 12:30 p.m., police released more information about the crash.

According to the New Windsor Police Department, a commercial tree service truck that was heading west on Route 207 crossed over the double yellow line and struck a Washingtonville School District School Bus

Three people, the truck driver, bus driver and a student, who was sitting behind the bus driver, were extricated from the bus and brought to a hospital. The two drivers are in critical condition and the student, described as a "little girl" is in critical but stable condition, police say. Their names aren't being released at this time.

The seven other students who were brought to the hospital have since been treated and released, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. We will update this article if more information is made available.

Original Article

Total Traffic NYC tweets the serious accident occurred Wednesday morning in New Windsor on Route 207 Westbound at Beattie Road. Traffic is stopped to Toleman Road.

CBS reports the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at Little Britain and Beattie roads in New Windsor. Police told CBS there were 10 children on the bus at the time of the crash. At least a dozen people are injured and four of the injuries are being described as critical injuries.

According to ABC, four are critically injured, 12 are injured and at least eight are seriously hurt. It's unclear at this time how many students are hurt, or the ages of the injured. It also remains unclear what school the students belong to.

Hudson Valley NY Incidents reports on Facebook at least 14 are injured and four are critical. After the accident first responders requested additional resources to help remove four people who were entrapped in the vehicle. The bus driver and at least one student were among the four entrapped.

Around 9 a.m. the bus driver was removed from the bus but one student remained entrapped. Around 9:30 a.m. the final student was extricated, according to Hudson Valley NY Incidents.

After Hudson Valley Post published our article, the Town of New Windsor Police Department provided a little more information on the accident.

Police confirmed the accident happened around 8:21 a.m. between a school bus and work truck on Route 207 in the Town of New Windsor. Local emergency services and school district personnel quickly reported to the scene. Injuries were reported and those requiring further medical attention were taken to a local hospital. All parents have been notified.