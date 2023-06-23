Some of the most beautiful places in the world exist in New York state. Some of these locations are hidden while sharing these hot spots with others to visit.

Storm King Art Center is a popular, open air museum in the Hudson Valley. While one of the best views in the Hudson Valley is hidden in Ulster County, NY.

From historical sites to bright gardens, swamps and more, there's always something to see and explore within New York state.

A 'Naturally Famous' Historic Lower Hudson Valley Garden Is Open

Canva. Untermyer Gardens Conservancy Canva. Untermyer Gardens Conservancy loading...

I have heard about this beautiful garden before but haven't had the chance to visit it yet. From the pictures, it looks like something that is located in another country or different time in place.

Untermyer Gardens Conservancy Has Free Admission

According to Untermyer Gardens,

Samuel Untermeyer purchased Untermyer Gardens in Yonkers, NY, it was founded by Stephen F. Byrns. He was a prominent lawyer, investor and was involved in public welfare. Samuel and his wife Minnie were advocates for women's suffrage and supporting women's right to vote.

"Samuel Untermyer was also passionately interested in horticulture. He famously said that if he could do it over again, he would want to be the Parks Commissioner in New York City! Unlike most wealthy garden-owners, Untermyer was expertly knowledgeable about horticulture. The level of horticulture at the Untermyer Gardens was nationally famous, and some great gardeners got their training there. "

Is This The "Finest Garden In The World"?

Canva, Untermyer Garden Conservancy Canva, Untermyer Garden Conservancy loading...

Untermyer's goal was to have the "finest garden in the world". On social media, guests who visited this garden were in awe of the beautiful views all over the grounds.

They also enjoyed coming across a furry little friend who was enjoys making special appearances.

SEE MORE: National Historic Landmark Brings Live Music Events To The Hudson Valley

Explore The Hidden Worlds At Untermyer Gardens Conservancy In Yonkers, NY

Canva, Untermyer Gardens Conservancy Canva, Untermyer Gardens Conservancy loading...

The Untermyer Gardens Conservancy is a non-profit organization which was founded in 2011.

"The Conservancy collaborates with the City of Yonkers to facilitate the restoration of Samuel Untermyer’s gardens in Yonkers, New York. Untermyer Park and Gardens is a City of Yonkers public park."

There are different gardens that guests can visit on site. Temple of Love, Rock and Stream Garden, Vista, Color Gardens and more are located in Yonkers, NY.

What Should Guests Know When Visiting Untermyer Gardens?

Canva, Untermyer Gardens Conservancy Canva, Untermyer Gardens Conservancy loading...

There is no entry fee to visit the gardens and no reservations are needed. Dogs are not allowed into the garden except for service dogs.

Guided tours are available on site. Recorded music is available daily at 10:30am and 3:30 pm at the Walled Garden.

There is on site parking but when it fills up, there is also street parking. Be sure to bring your own water since there is no food or water that is for sale.

Untermyer Gardens is open seven days a week. Additional information can be found on their website.

Where is the prettiest garden that you know of in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

Eat Your Way Through The Hudson Valley With The Best Ice Cream I have always enjoyed stopping by my favorite local ice cream shops and choosing a new flavor. Whether it's a hot fudge sundae, chocolate peanut butter ice cream in a cone, or an ice cream sandwich, count me in.

The Hudson Valley has strange ice cream flavors. From lemon poppyseed to thai iced tea and barn boots, there aren't any boring flavors in our area.

A 'Premiere' Hudson Valley treat shop was expanding their space during the winter months to prepare for a busy summer season.

Thankfully, we have a large selection of local ice cream shops to visit in the Hudson Valley.