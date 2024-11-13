Hudson Valley Father Murdered Dropping Of Kid In New York
A Hudson Valley father was killed in front of his children. The suspect was just sentenced.
Reginald McClure, 40, of Peekskill was sentenced for 53-year-old Ernest Wilson's death.
Poughkeepsie, New York Father Killed Dropping Of Child In Peekskill
Wilson was from Poughkeepsie, he was murdered after he dropped off his kid with the child's mother on Sherman Avenue in Peekskill.
“This ruthless act of gun violence allegedly committed by this defendant took the life of a father in front of his family. My heart is with the victim’s family as my office works to secure justice," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.
Poughkeepsie Father Dies Days After Being Shot In Front Of Child
Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced For Death Of Dutchess County Father
This week a judge ordered 40-year-old Reginald McClure to spend the next 30 years behind bars.
In a victim impact statement read in court, one of the children said:
My father was a wonderful man...and now I can never share another birthday with my birthday twin, I could never crack another joke with my father and...I can never watch our favorite Marvel movies again....You took the most valuable thing of my life...my father.
McClure pleaded guilty it May to manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
“In this brazen act of gun violence this defendant left children traumatized and without a father. Now that this defendant is removed from our streets and brought to justice, we hope the family of Ernest Wilson can begin to find closure and healing," DA Rocah said.
