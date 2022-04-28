Hudson Valley Father Killed In Tractor-trailer Crash in New York

Hudson Valley residents are helping a local family who lost their father following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer.

On Tuesday around 4 p.m., New York State Police from Kingston responded to a fatal head-on crash involving a Subaru and tractor-trailer in Ulster County.

On April 26, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., New York State Police from the Kingston barracks responded to a fatal vehicle crash on State Route 28 in the town of Kingston.

The investigation revealed that a 2006 Subaru Legacy, operated by 40-year-old Tramayne Holmes of Milton, New York, was traveling eastbound on State Route 28 when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer head-on, according to New York State Police from Ulster County.

Father From Milton, Ulster County Killed In Kingston Crash

Tramayne Holmes was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say. Holmes was a father as well as a local electrician and DJ, according to social media.

"You had an energy that was infectious you touched so many people in so many ways that the world will never be the same without you," David Brownie Brown wrote on Facebook. "You were an amazing man in every way and you taught me so much."

Tramayne's oldest daughter, Sierra, started a GoFundMe to help the family. CLICK HERE to donate. Nearly $11,000 has been raised, as of this writing.

The operator of the Peterbilt, 60-year-old Daniel Warner from Margaretville, New York, was treated at the scene by Mobil Life and later transported to Health Alliance Hospital with what New York Stae Police describe as minor injuries.

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Route 28 in Kingston

The head-on collision also caused a diesel fuel spill on Route 28. Route 28 was closed for about three hours for the New York State Police investigation and cleanup of the diesel fuel spill.

What caused Holmes to lose control remains unclear. Police will continue to investigate.

"This is an ongoing investigation," New York State Police stated in a press release.

