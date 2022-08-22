Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.

Three-Vehicle Collision in Town of Crawford, Orange County, New York

According to police, a 1995 Chevy van operated by a 33-year-old was traveling eastbound on State Route 17K when he entered the intersection with State Route 302 and collided with a 2005 Chevy Equinox which was heading south on Route 302. A 42-year-old woman from Pine Bush was driving the Equinox.

The Equinox then hit a 2018 Honda Civic which was traveling northbound on State Route 302 and operated by a 78-year-old Walden woman.

The Equinox driver suffered injuries to her neck and back and was treated at Garnet Hospital. The other two drivers were not injured, police say.

Pine Bush, New York Father Killed In Three-Vehicle Collision in Orange County, New York

A front seat passenger in the Chevy Equinox, 39-year-old Jeffery Griffin of Pine Bush, was transported to Garnet Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Town of Crawford Police Department. Griffin was born in Buffalo, New York but was a lifelong resident of Orange County, according to his obituary.

"Jeff left a positive impact on everyone he met. Jeff was a loving, caring Partner and Father who loved his family with all his heart. His kind soul, warm heart and great sense of humor brightened many days. Jeff was an excellent carpenter and woodworker, loved music and was passionate about cooking," his obituary states.

Griffin's long-time partner was the injured driver of the Equinox, according to his obituary.

Cause of Fatal Crash in Orange County Under Investigation

The cause of the fatal crash on 17K remains under investigation and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

"The investigation is still pending and any witnesses should contact the department at (845)744-3300," the Town of Crawford Police Department stated in a press release. "The Town of Crawford Police Department was assisted by New York State Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Bullville, Pine Bush, Circleville Fire Departments and Town of Wallkill and Montgomery Ambulance."

