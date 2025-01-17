Hudson Valley Drug Counselor Accused Of Selling “Dangerous Drugs”

A Hudson Valley man who's supposed to help others break their addictions is accused of selling "dangerous drugs" across the region.

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force announced they believe a drug counselor was actually dealing drugs.

"Dangerous Drugs" Sold In Poughkeepsie, Wappinger

Dutchess County Drug Task Force/supermanjoe1072 Dutchess County Drug Task Force/supermanjoe1072 loading...

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force has been investigating sales of "dangerous drugs" in the Wappinger and Poughkeepsie areas.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Community members reached out to the Drug Task Force with information regarding a subject selling narcotics and dangerous drugs while using multiple aliases to conceal his identity. Information was obtained that the narcotic and dangerous drug dealer also worked in a drug rehabilitation center and worked as (a) drug counselor," police told Hudson Valley Post.

Dutchess County Drug Counselor Arrested

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

Following an investigation police allege 54-year-old Alvis J Lewis Jr from the Village of Wappingers Falls is a "narcotic and dangerous drug dealer operating in the Wappinger and Poughkeepsie areas."

Undercover agents allegedly purchased crack cocaine from the drug counselor on multiple occasions.

Worked In Carmel, Putnam County, New York

Google Google loading...

Officials say Lewis works the overnight hours at an in-patient drug rehabilitation facility in Carmel, Putnam County.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Police add they allegedly found crack cocaine packaged and ready for sale inside his home in the Village of Wappingers Falls. A search warrant was used to search him home, officials say.

Arrested In Town Of Fishkill, New York

Criminal record and handcuffs on a desk. designer491 loading...

Lewis was arrested earlier this week in the Town of Fishkill. He was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, intent to sell, a class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a class C Felony

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Lewis was later arraigned in the Village of Wappingers Falls Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center without bail. Several additional charges are pending.

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

Keep Reading:

15 Worst Small Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 15 places in New York deemed the worst to live in. WalletHub based the rankings on 45 key indicators of livability.