Hudson Valley Driver Trying To Pass Cars Causes Fatal Crash

One driver is dead because another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.

New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Pleasant Valley, New York

On September 7, at approximately 5:50 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 44 near Brown Road for a report of a head-on collision.

The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Murano heading east on State Route 44 struck a westbound 2015 Chrysler Town & Country while attempting to pass two vehicles, according to New York State Police.

Driver of Chrysler Town & Country Killed in Dutchess County, New York Crash

The driver of the Chrysler Town & Country was pronounced deceased on the scene. State Police have yet to identify the deceased's name, gender, or hometown.

The operator of the Nissan Murano was transported to a local area hospital with undisclosed serious injuries. Police also didn't release information about the Nissan driver.

New York State Police Looking For Witnesses in Head-On Fatal Dutchess County Crash

As of this writing, no charges have been filed but New York State Police are hoping witnesses come forward.

"This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as information becomes available," New York State Police wrote in a press release. "SP Poughkeepsie Investigator Gonyo is requesting any possible witness that has not yet spoken to the State Police to please contact the Troop K Bureau of Investigation at (845) 677-7300 in reference to case# 11034699."

