Hudson Valley Man Killed On Deadliest Road In New York

Police have confirmed the identity of the victim, but some chilling details remain a mystery.

The Taconic State Parkway is widely considered one of the most dangerous roads and deadliest roads in America.

It's highly dangerous due to its narrow lanes, lack of shoulders, sharp, blind curves, and hazardous intersections.

It experiences over 2,000 accidents every three years and ranks among the deadliest roads in America per mile driven.

New York State Police Confirm Fatal Accident On Taconic State Parkway In Dutchess County

On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed a fatal accident on the Taconic that happened a few weeks ago.

On February 11, 2026, at approximately 11 p.m., troopers assigned to the New York State Police Poughkeepsie barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle personal injury collision, southbound on the Taconic State Parkway near mile marker 59.1 in the Town of Clinton.

Police determined that a GMC driven by a 65-year-old man from Bolton Landing, New York, hit a person who was standing outside his 2024 Lexus in the right lane, heading south.

The GMC then continued southbound and hit the Lexus that was partially parked on the shoulder.

Driver Of Lexus Dies From Injuries

The driver of the Lexus was identified as 34-year-old Shutong Li of Chappaqua, New York.

He was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with serious injuries and later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

It remains unclear why he was standing outside his vehicle in the right lane.

The driver of the GMC remained at the scene with the police. No charges have been filed.

