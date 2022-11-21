Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent."

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.

Middletown Physician’s Assistant Sentenced To 25 Years For Enticement Of Minors

Gavel and stethoscope. medical jurisprudence. legal definition of medical malpractice. attorney. common errors doctors, nurses and hospitals make Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Weiss pleaded guilty in December 2021. Weiss was charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in June 2020.

"As today’s sentencing underscores, we will continue to use every tool available to law enforcement to prosecute and punish those who seek to hide behind the wall of the Internet to sexually exploit children," Williams stated.

Weiss acted as a minor on Snapchat using the user name “Ian_Jameson” between 2019 and 2020, according to court documents. He convinced four 13-year-old girls, two 14-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl to send him nude photos and later said he would send the nude photos to others if the young girls did not send him more nude photos.

Orange County, New York Doctor's Assistant Used Snapchat To Commit Crimes

Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016 Getty Images loading...

Weiss worked as a doctor's assistant in Middletown, New York at the time, officials say. The location of the doctor's office was not released.

“Weiss’s crimes are the nightmare of every parent. Weiss created a false online identity, portraying himself as a young teen, and used this false identity to exploit minors for his own sexual gratification," Williams said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"No Excuse" For Middletown Man's "Despicable Conduct"

Handcuff 7713Photography loading...

Officials from Putnam County, New York, Orange County, New York, Texas, Florida and Homeland Security worked together in the investigation.

At the sentencing, Judge Philip M. Halpern told the court there was “no excuse” for the former Middletown physician’s assistant's “despicable conduct.”

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State Vehicles from 2016 and earlier were the most stolen vehicles in New York State.

Is The Moon Really To Blame For All The Flooding Across New York State? With the surge in so many thunderstorms, tornados, and rain across Central and Upstate New York, is our Moon to blame? Mother Nature or the Moon?



Here's How New York State Will Spend Taxpayer Money In 2023

10 Lost Stores Upstate New Yorkers Miss the Most at Xmas Time