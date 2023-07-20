Hudson Valley Deli Owner Accused Of Child Porn, Pics Up Dresses

A Hudson Valley deli owner accused of taking pictures up women's dresses at a local grocery store is also accused of owning child porn.

On Wednesday, the Carmel Police Department announced a Putnam Valley man was arrested for allegedly taking pictures up women's dresses at a business.

Carmel, New York Police Accuse Putnam Valley Man Of Unlawful Surveillance At Grocery Store

abstract blur organic fresh fruits and vegetable on grocery shelves in supermarket store defocused bokeh light background Kwangmoozaa loading...

Back on Independence Day, two victims told police that a man was trying to take pictures up the dress of women at a local grocery store.

Derrick Rocco, 47, of Putnam Valley was identified as the suspect by one of the victims, police say. On July 12, Rocco was charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance, a felony.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Mahopac, New York Deli Owner Arrested Again

On July 17, after looking through the man's cellphone search warrants were obtained for his Putnam Valley home and his place of business in Mahopac, New York.

Rocco was remanded to Putnam County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond.

More Victims Possible

The case is still active and police think there may be more victims.

"Anyone with additional information is asked to contact CPD Detectives at 845-628-1300," the Carmel Police Department stated.

Here's How To Take The Most Delicious New York 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' Trip Get your appetite, forks, napkins, and wallets ready. Here's the ultimate Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives New York State road trip.

There are a few sites devoted to listing every place featured on the Food Network show, often organizing them by state or cuisine. According to Delish FlavortownUSA.com is one of the best. Here's their New York State spots:

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.