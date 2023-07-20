Hudson Valley Deli Owner Accused Of Child Porn, Pics Up Dresses
A Hudson Valley deli owner accused of taking pictures up women's dresses at a local grocery store is also accused of owning child porn.
On Wednesday, the Carmel Police Department announced a Putnam Valley man was arrested for allegedly taking pictures up women's dresses at a business.
Carmel, New York Police Accuse Putnam Valley Man Of Unlawful Surveillance At Grocery Store
Back on Independence Day, two victims told police that a man was trying to take pictures up the dress of women at a local grocery store.
Derrick Rocco, 47, of Putnam Valley was identified as the suspect by one of the victims, police say. On July 12, Rocco was charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance, a felony.
Mahopac, New York Deli Owner Arrested Again
On July 17, after looking through the man's cellphone search warrants were obtained for his Putnam Valley home and his place of business in Mahopac, New York.
Rocco was remanded to Putnam County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond.
More Victims Possible
The case is still active and police think there may be more victims.
"Anyone with additional information is asked to contact CPD Detectives at 845-628-1300," the Carmel Police Department stated.