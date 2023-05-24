Hudson Valley County Gives Huge Update On New York City Migrants

One county in the Hudson Valley is giving a major update regarding the migrant situation.

On Tuesday, Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O’Neil provided an update regarding migrants that were sent from New York City to Dutchess County.

Dutchess County Granted Temporary Restraining Order

Dutchess County Supreme Court Judge Maria Rosa granted Dutchess County’s request for a Temporary Restraining Order barring the New York City Mayor’s Office and Department of Homeless Services from transporting any more "homeless adults" or minors to temporary shelters in Dutchess County.

"All of these individuals are the responsibility of New York City, this responsibility includes covering all related costs including lodging, meals and wrap-around services such as security," O'Neil said.

86 Sent To Red Roof Inn In Poughkeepsie

O'Neil confirmed there are 86 men currently being housed at the Red Roof Inn in the Town of Poughkeepsie. 66 arrived on Sunday, including 40 who were previously sent to Sullivan County. 20 more arrived from New York City on Monday.

"All of these individuals are legal asylum seekers. According to the New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, they have been vetted, fingerprinted and identified by the Federal Government, including background checks," O'Neil added.

All 86 are allowed to stay in Dutchess County for the foreseeable future.

The temporary restraining order includes all hotels in Dutchess County, including the Red Roof Inn at 2349 South Road and the Holiday Inn at 2170 South Road, both in Poughkeepsie.

"Dutchess County maintains the right to make statutory safety inspections at the Red Roof Inn and the Holiday Inn in Poughkeepsie. The City of New York has been ordered to continue to provide and incur all reasonable expenses for service provided to any individuals who were transported to Dutchess County prior to today’s order. New York City is required to pay for all reasonable expenses relating to each person’s stay," O'Neil said.

Increased Police In Area

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office have increased patrols in the area.

"We must be realistic and recognize these individuals will be in the County for an indefinite period of time and may need to be assimilated into our community. In that event, Dutchess County wants to ensure that process is as safe and effective as possible for all," O'Neil added.

No Asylum Seekers At Holiday Inn In Poughkeepsie, New York

There are currently no asylum seekers at the Holiday Inn in Poughkeepsie, though the two hotels are under the same ownership.

The order is effective immediately until June 20.

