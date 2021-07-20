Concerts are back and the Wolf wants to make sure you know about them all. We don't want you to miss any of your favorite country artists live in concert.

We have put together a list of shows that we have been talking about on the Wolf. The hope is that you will be able to to get all the shows you want this year. Obviously you can buy tickets to these shows but we also want you to keep listening and checking the Wolf App for your chance to win tickets to see your favorite country artists in concert all over New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Here is the line up we have so far - check back for updates regularly.

July 29th - Lady A - Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, Connecticut - Showtime 7:30 PM with special guests Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts - Ticket on sale now.

Aug 1st - Toby Keith - Orange County Fair Speedway with Orange Motorsports and Entertainment - Middletown, New York - Showtime 6 PM with special guest Clay Walker - Tickets on sale now.

Aug 5th - Dustin Lynch - Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, Connecticut - Showtime 7:30 PM - Tickets on sale now.

Aug 6th - Zac Brown Band - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, New York - Showtime 7 PM with Teddy Swims and Ashland Croft - Tickets on sale now.

Aug 21st - Thomas Rhett - Xfinity Theatre Hartford, Connecticut - Showtime 7:30 PM with Cole Swindell and Hardy - Tickets on Sale now.

Aug 26th - Brantley Gilbert - Orange County Fair Speedway with Orange Motorsports and Entertainment - Middletown, New York - Showtime 7 PM - Ticket on sale now

Aug 26th - Little Big Town - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater Bridgeport, Connecticut - Showtime 8 PM - Ticket on sale now

Aug 28th - Old Dominion - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel, New York - Showtime 7 PM - Tickets on sale now.

Sept 23rd - Chris Stapleton - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel, New York - Showtime 7 PM with Margo Price and Kendell Marvel - Tickets on sale now.

Oct 8th - Florida Georgia Line - Xfinity Theatre Hartford Connecticut - with Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin - Tickets on sale now

Oct 9th - Garth Brooks - Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Massachusetts - Showtime 7 PM - Tickets on sale now.

Oct 22nd - Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real - Capitol Theatre Port Chester, New York - Showtime 7PM - Tickets now on sale

Oct 30th - Old Dominion - Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, Connecticut - 8 PM tickets on sale now

Nov 4 - Brett Eldredge - Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, Connecticut - Showtime 7:30 PM tickets now on sale

Nov 12 - Brett Young - Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, Connecticut - Showtime 8 PM Tickets on sale now.

Dec 4 - Eric Church - USB Arena Belmont Park, New York - Showtime 8 PM - Tickets on sale now.

Jan 15th 2022 - Chris Lane - Dome at Oakdale Wallingford, Connecticut - Showtime 8 pm - Tickets on sale now.

May 20, 2022 - Eric Church - Madison Square Garden New York, New York - Showtime 8 PM - Tickets on sale now.

