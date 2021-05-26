Hudson Valey residents may soon be able to recycle the body of a dead family member.

A new form of burial may become legal in New York, offering families another option for saying farewell to a loved one. Human composting is now legal in Washington State and was just approved by lawmakers in Colorado. According to CBS New York, the practice has now caught the attention of the state legislature who may also vote on making New York the third state to allow it.

The process involves taking the body of someone who's died and combining it with organic material, like wood chips. A chemical reaction between nitrogen and carbon can decompose a body within 30 days, turning it into soil. Family members would have the option of taking the dirt and using it to grow something on their own property.

Proponents call it "natural organic reduction" and applaud the idea of an environmentally friendly way to return a loved one's body back to nature. While this seems like a perfectly fine option for people who choose it, organizations that earn big money for expensive funerals are not happy about it.

Many funeral directors have criticized the idea, most likely because they would be cut out of the process. Human composting would be overseen by cemeteries, allowing families to bypass the cost of expensive caskets, flowers and funeral home services. The Catholic Church has also come out strongly against human composting, calling it disrespectful.

Personally, I think the idea is long overdue. I love the idea of being a part of the circle of life instead of being scattered around in ashes or sitting preserved with a bunch of chemicals in a box deep underground. Not leaving my family having to pay for a bunch of unnecessary funeral expenses is also a very comforting thought.

We want to know what you think. Would you consider human composting if it was legal in New York State? Share your thoughts in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.